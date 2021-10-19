Nebert Rugadya
22:29

Uganda Can Export IT to Europe - Romanian Experts

19 Oct 2021, 22:27 Comments 137 Views Human rights Science and technology Updates

In short
Romania is offering to give both technical and market linkage support, while Uganda should be be able to develop it products for the market.

NITA-U Executive Director, Hatwib Mukasa says Romania’s partnership with Uganda will open up the foreign market for Ugandan IT innovators or developers in Europe because it its status as a hub of innovation in Europe.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.