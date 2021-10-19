In short
Romania is offering to give both technical and market linkage support, while Uganda should be be able to develop it products for the market.
NITA-U Executive Director, Hatwib Mukasa says Romania’s partnership with Uganda will open up the foreign market for Ugandan IT innovators or developers in Europe because it its status as a hub of innovation in Europe.
Uganda Can Export IT to Europe - Romanian Experts
19 Oct 2021
In short
