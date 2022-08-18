Flavia Nassaka
18:51

Uganda Cancer Institute Accredited as Oncology Training Centre

18 Aug 2022, 18:37 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
This certification which ends more than five years of trying to attain the requirements, allows the institute to train specialists in medical oncology, pediatric oncology which focuses on treating cancers in children and haematology oncology which focuses on cancerous disorders.

 

Tagged with: cancer care training
Mentioned: Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC)

