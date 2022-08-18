In short
This certification which ends more than five years of trying to attain the requirements, allows the institute to train specialists in medical oncology, pediatric oncology which focuses on treating cancers in children and haematology oncology which focuses on cancerous disorders.
Uganda Cancer Institute Accredited as Oncology Training Centre
18 Aug 2022
In short
