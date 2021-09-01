In short
“It is still uncertain because we haven’t received any money, we are taking it day by day, Federation of International Basketball Association, (FIBA) had given us the 29th of August 2021 to clear the bills, but we are waiting to see what they say. We wrote a letter to the first lady but we haven’t received any response,” Katabi said.
Uganda, Cape Verde Tie Hangs in Balance Over Unpaid Bills- FUBA Top story1 Sep 2021, 15:48 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Aafrobasket games Anorld Katabi The Silverbacks federation of Uganda's Basketball Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.