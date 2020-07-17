Uganda Clays Declares UGX 88m Loss for 2019

In short
Meanwhile, investors are not impressed with the direction Uganda Clays is taking. The company’s share price at the Uganda Securities Exchange has fallen from 29 Shillings per share in 2017 to just 8 Shillings apiece today – representing a 72 per cent drop in value.
Uganda Clays Declares UGX 88m Loss for 201917 Jul 2020, 12:04 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: 2019 financial results NSSF Uganda Uganda Clays loss
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.