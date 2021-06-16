Uganda Considers Calling for Oxygen Donation as COVID-19 Claims 49 Lives in a Day

In short
Dr Monica Musenero, the newly appointed Minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation told URN on Wednesday that the government is considering an appeal to save the lives of those Ugandans whose only hope is dependent on the availability of oxygen.
Uganda Considers Calling for Oxygen Donation as COVID-19 Claims 49 Lives in a Day16 Jun 2021, 16:55 Comments 48 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. oxygen shortages in uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Office of the President
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.