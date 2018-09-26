Pamela Mawanda
Uganda Considers Mass Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccination

Cattle grazing in Sanga, Kiruhura district on the Mbarara-Kampala highway in Ankole Subregion

The vaccination campaign will take place in all sub counties in districts of Rakai, Kyotera and Isingiro, which have battled outbreaks of the disease estimated to have killed 350,000 head of cattle across the cattle corridor.

 

