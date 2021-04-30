In short
The Minister of State for Sports, Denis Hamson Obua has said Uganda still has a chance to host two of its home games in Namboole if funding is provided for rehabilitation.
Uganda Could Host Two World Cup Qualifier Ties Pending Stadium Rehabilitation - Obua
