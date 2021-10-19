Fahad Muganga
18:05

Uganda Cranes Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Assault Top story

19 Oct 2021, 17:53 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Micho speaking.

In short
Micho who returned to Uganda in July this year for his second spell was tried today in the Gqeberha Regional Court, South Africa and he was found guilty of two offences. He had appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on the same charges in December 2020

 

