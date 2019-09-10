In short
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed Ssewanyana’s arrest, saying he is being questioned to establish his role in Tumusiime’s death. According to Onyango, the deceased’s relatives insist that he was thumped to death by Ssewanya and his group.
Uganda Crane's Number One Fan ‘Uncle Money’ in Trouble for Alleged Murder Top story10 Sep 2019, 19:54 Comments 214 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Beatrice Kabatooro Busoga East Cid Edrisa Kyeyune Hakim Tumusiime Jackson Ssewanyana Kampala Division Police Commander Kampala Metropolitan Lubya police Mariam Nazalwe Munaku-Lubya Patrick Onyango Rubaga Division police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.