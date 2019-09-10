Kato Joseph
Uganda Crane's Number One Fan ‘Uncle Money’ in Trouble for Alleged Murder Top story

10 Sep 2019
Jackson Ssewanyana with other football fans-courtsey

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed Ssewanyana’s arrest, saying he is being questioned to establish his role in Tumusiime’s death. According to Onyango, the deceased’s relatives insist that he was thumped to death by Ssewanya and his group.

 

