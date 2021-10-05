Uganda Cranes Target Two Wins in Rwanda Double Header

In short
Uganda Cranes depart for Kigali aboard this evening ahead of their clash with Amavubi stars on Oct 7th 2021 at Nyamirambo stadium. The team received a boost with the arrival of Timothy Denis Awany, Fahad Bayo and Mustafa Kizza who joined the camp at Cranes paradise hotel in Kisaasi.
Uganda Cranes Target Two Wins in Rwanda Double Header5 Oct 2021, 14:00 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Tagged with: Coach Micho Uganda Cranes World Cup qualifiers
