Uganda Cup Returns in April After One Year Silence

In short
However, its last edition was halted midway and later declared null and void as a result of a lockdown that came with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralysed sporting activities across the world, as people were not allowed to come into contact with each other.
Uganda Cup Returns in April After One Year Silence27 Mar 2021, 16:01 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Aisha Nalule FUFA uganda cup
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.