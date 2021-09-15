Uganda Deports Another 15 Rwandan Nationals

In short
The Rwandan nationals were deported through the Uganda, Rwanda border of Mirama Hills in Ntungamo district on Wednesday. According to the source, the first batch of eight personnel was deported at 11 a.m. while others were deported at 4 p.m., and were both received by Rwandan authorities at the Rwandan side of Kagitumba.
Uganda Deports Another 15 Rwandan Nationals15 Sep 2021, 19:33 Comments 109 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Rwandan nationals
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.