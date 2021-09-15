Samuel Amanya
19:41

Uganda Deports Another 15 Rwandan Nationals

15 Sep 2021, 19:33 Comments 109 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Deported Rwandan anationals

Deported Rwandan anationals

In short
The Rwandan nationals were deported through the Uganda, Rwanda border of Mirama Hills in Ntungamo district on Wednesday. According to the source, the first batch of eight personnel was deported at 11 a.m. while others were deported at 4 p.m., and were both received by Rwandan authorities at the Rwandan side of Kagitumba.

 

Tagged with: Rwandan nationals

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.