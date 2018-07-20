In short
The financial package comprises of a 10-year USD 15 million 56 billion Shillings Sovereign Guaranteed Line of Credit for on-lending to projects in various sectors and a USD 5 million 19 billion Shillings-Sovereign Line of Credit to support a financing program for SMEs.
Uganda Development Bank Secures UGX 74b Facility for SME's20 Jul 2018, 20:45 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.