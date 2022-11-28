Uganda Dominates EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Juba

In short
The week-long competition commenced on Friday, November 25th, and will run until December 2nd, 2022 under them, “Widening and Deepening Integration by increasing visibility to its citizens.” The Ugandan team has raised the stakes after defeating rivals Burundi 4-1 in an opening football match on Saturday.
The Parliament of Uganda Basketball (men) team beat rivals Kenya 55-19 in the ongoing EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Junba.
