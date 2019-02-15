In short
Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde wrote to the Nebbi District Leadership in 2011 directing the council to provide a titled land for the establishment of the Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project GTLF which will host the International border market.
Nebbi District Fails to Secure Land for World Bank Funded Border Market
