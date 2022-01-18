Uganda, DRC Forces Agree to Secure Kasindi-Beni-Butembo Road Project

In short
The second axis which will stretch through Kasindi-Beni road aims to secure the Kasindi-Beni-Butembo road construction project in DRC. This will now be the major route of the operation, replacing the Nobili-Kamango-Mukakati-River Semuliki route where the operation was conducted at the start of the offensive against the ADF in November last year.
Uganda, DRC Forces Agree to Secure Kasindi-Beni-Butembo Road Project18 Jan 2022, 14:23 Comments 210 Views Kasindi, Democratic Republic of the Congo East Africa Updates
Security head arrive in Kasindi for the joint meeting that discused among issues teh protection of road works from Kasindi-Beni
