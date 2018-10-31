Uganda Earns USD 400 Million from Regional Trade

Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde speaking at the sector review at Hotel Africa Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

For the first time, Uganda registered USD 122 million trade surplus with Kenya, with exports worth USD 628 million to and imports worth USD 505 million. Uganda had in the previous year exported goods valued at USD 475 million and imported goods valued at USD 516 million to Kenya, registering USD 41 million in the trade deficit.