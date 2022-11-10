Kukunda Judith
16:52

Uganda Elected to Lead East African Magistrates, Judges Association

10 Nov 2022, 16:41 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
High Court Judge John Eudes Keitirima

In short
The outgoing President of the regional Judicial Officers body, Sophia Wambura from Tanzania has handed over to Uganda's Keitirima in a ceremony witnessed by Rwandan Chief Justice, Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo.

 

Tagged with: East African Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association –EAMJA Justice John Eudes Keitirima Uganda Judicial Officers’ Association- UJOA

