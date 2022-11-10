Uganda Elected to Lead East African Magistrates, Judges Association

In short
The outgoing President of the regional Judicial Officers body, Sophia Wambura from Tanzania has handed over to Uganda's Keitirima in a ceremony witnessed by Rwandan Chief Justice, Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo.
Uganda Elected to Lead East African Magistrates, Judges Association10 Nov 2022, 16:41 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: East African Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association –EAMJA Justice John Eudes Keitirima Uganda Judicial Officers’ Association- UJOA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.