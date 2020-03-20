Uganda Faces UGX 270b Shortfall over Coronavirus

In short
Government has said Uganda will face a revenue shortfall of as much as 270 Billion shillings ($70m) due to the coronavirus lockdown that is deteriorating the economy.
Uganda Faces UGX 270b Shortfall over Coronavirus20 Mar 2020, 10:49 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
