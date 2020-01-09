Flavia Nassaka
19:27

Uganda Fails to Hit Safe Male Circumcision Targets

9 Jan 2020

In short
According to Dr. Barbara Nanteza, the coordinator of the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) at the Ministry, only five million men have been circumcised since 2010 when Uganda started popularizing the procedure as one of the prevention programmes.

 

Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH U.S. President' s Emergency Plan for AlDS Relief (PEPFAR)

