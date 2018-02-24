Uganda Falls to Nigeria in Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

In short
In a hotly contested game played at the City Arena in Bamako, the Uganda side led the first quarter 17-11 before a slow second quarter saw them trail 36-29 against the Nigerian side. Nigeria led the third and fourth quarter 28-20 and 27-20 to give them a 102-86 lead over the Ugandan side.
Uganda Falls to Nigeria in Basketball World Cup Qualifiers24 Feb 2018, 10:01 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
