Talking Oil with Bunyoro Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Irene Muloni in Shades. Left is MP Jalia Bintu Lukumu looking on in yellow necktie is Bunyoro Affairs Minister, Earnest Kiiza

In short

Muloni admits her ministry slipped through the 2020 deadline and is now looking towards 2021 as per the industry practice.