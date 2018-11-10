Michael Wambi
Uganda First Oil 2020 Ambitions Thwarted Says Muloni Top story

10 Nov 2018, 18:54 Comments 137 Views Business and finance Analysis
Talking Oil with Bunyoro Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Irene Muloni in Shades. Left is MP Jalia Bintu Lukumu looking on in yellow necktie is Bunyoro Affairs Minister, Earnest Kiiza Michael Wambi

In short
Muloni admits her ministry slipped through the 2020 deadline and is now looking towards 2021 as per the industry practice.

 

