Uganda Free Zones Scheme Boost Exports But Suffer Limitations

In short
Currently, there are 23 export processing zones at different levels of growth, including Entebbe, currently under construction as the first Public Free Zone in the country. An investor qualifies to establish in a free zone when at least 80 percent of the planned production will be for export.
Uganda Free Zones Scheme Boost Exports But Suffer Limitations17 Dec 2021, 18:41 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
