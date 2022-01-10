Pamela Mawanda
08:18

Uganda Fully Re-opens Schools After 22 Months Closure Top story

10 Jan 2022, 08:09 Comments 357 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Pupils of St Martin's Primary School Mulago Reporting for School Christopher Kisekka

Pupils of St Martin's Primary School Mulago Reporting for School

In short
Anent Mulindwa, a parent of five, says that she can now breathe a sigh of relief that children are returning to school after a long period. "My youngest daughter has not been to school for two years. She was in P.2 when schools closed. I was wondering whether she will ever go back to school," the thrilled parent noted.

 

Tagged with: School Re-opening Uganda finally re-opens schools Ugandan Education System and COVID-19

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.