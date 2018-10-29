Uganda Gets Poor Ranking in Mo Ibrahim Governance Index

In short
With a 55.0 score, Uganda lags behind regional peers Tanzania, ranked 14, Kenya in 11th position, and Rwanda, which is ranked 8th. Burundi and South Sudan sit near the bottom of the ranking.
Uganda Gets Poor Ranking in Mo Ibrahim Governance Index29 Oct 2018, 15:36 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Uganda lag behind peers in governance according to Mo Ibrahim Index released today Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.