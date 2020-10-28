Nebert Rugadya
Uganda Gets Swedish Grant for Protection of Forests, Parks

28 Oct 2020

In short
The National Forestry Authority and Uganda Wildlife Authority will lead implementation of the project aimed at improving monitoring and securing forest and protected areas and community livelihoods in selected areas within the Albertine region.

 

Tagged with: Sustainable Development Goals protected areas

