Uganda Gets UGX 1.9 Trillion from IMF

The money is approved under the Rapid Credit Facility program that is meant to help poor countries pick up pieces after being battered by the virus. The disbursement is 100% of Uganda’s quota.
Uganda Gets UGX 1.9 Trillion from IMF7 May 2020
Empty City Oil gas station in Kamwokya. As people stay home, it means government can't collect enough taxes to fund its budget
