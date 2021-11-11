Uganda Gives India 20 Acres of Land to Build Mahatma Gandhi Centre

In short
Speaking to journalists in Kampala following his meeting with Shri Muraleedharan, the Indian State Minister for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, the state minister for foreign affairs said that 15 acres of land have been identified in Entebbe while five acres have been identified in Jinja.
Minister Okello Oryem hands over a drum to India State Minister for External Affairs Shri Muraleedharan
