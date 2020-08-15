Mwesigwa Alon
Uganda Gold Exports Surge Again Top story

15 Aug 2020, 12:34 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Gold earnings for Uganda are surging again. Courtesy photo.

According to data provided by Bank of Uganda, the country shipped 3,012 kilogrames of gold, a surge from the 2,470 kilogrames in May and 1,180 kilogrames exported in April. The volumes were even lower in February and March, 2020. A lot of this gold went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

