In short
According to data provided by Bank of Uganda, the country shipped 3,012 kilogrames of gold, a surge from the 2,470 kilogrames in May and 1,180 kilogrames exported in April. The volumes were even lower in February and March, 2020. A lot of this gold went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Uganda Gold Exports Surge Again Top story15 Aug 2020, 12:34 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
