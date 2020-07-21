Pamela Mawanda
20:08

Uganda Halts Use of Hdyroxychloroquine for COVID-19 Treatment

21 Jul 2020, 19:59 Comments 109 Views Health East Africa Updates

In short
The drug has been used to treat some positive cases of the disease at some treatment facilities like Entebbe General Hospital. It was used in combination with antibiotics like azithromycin and painkillers where needed.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Treatment in Uganda COVID-19 in Uganda Uganda Halts Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Manage COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.