Uganda Halts Use of Hdyroxychloroquine for COVID-19 Treatment

In short
The drug has been used to treat some positive cases of the disease at some treatment facilities like Entebbe General Hospital. It was used in combination with antibiotics like azithromycin and painkillers where needed.
Uganda Halts Use of Hdyroxychloroquine for COVID-19 Treatment21 Jul 2020, 19:59 Comments 109 Views Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Treatment in Uganda COVID-19 in Uganda Uganda Halts Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Manage COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.