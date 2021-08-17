Uganda Hands Over Suspected DRC Rebel Leader

In short
Justin Olea 25 years escaped from the prison after he was arrested for allegedly leading a rebel group in Eastern DRC and stealing US $55,000 from a petrol station, a month ago.
Uganda Hands Over Suspected DRC Rebel Leader17 Aug 2021, 14:34 Comments 68 Views Arua, Uganda Security Crime Report
Arua RDC Festus Ayikobua with DR Congo Officials before handing over the Rebel Suspect at Vurra Border Custom
