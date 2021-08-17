Candia Stephen
Uganda Hands Over Suspected DRC Rebel Leader

17 Aug 2021, 14:34 Comments 68 Views Arua, Uganda Security Crime Report
Arua RDC Festus Ayikobua with DR Congo Officials before handing over the Rebel Suspect at Vurra Border Custom

Justin Olea 25 years escaped from the prison after he was arrested for allegedly leading a rebel group in Eastern DRC and stealing US $55,000 from a petrol station, a month ago.

 

