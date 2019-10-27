Olive Nakatudde
Uganda Has Potential to End Maternal Deaths- Oulanyah

27 Oct 2019, 15:59 Comments 101 Views Parliament Health Report
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah inspects a maternal ward at Lalogi Health Centre IV in Omoro district, accompanied by are Omoro Woman MP Catherine Lamwaka and others.

According to Oulanyah, if health facilities are supported with sufficient funding and a well-motivated human resource, the country can end unnecessary deaths of mothers and babies in hospitals.

 

