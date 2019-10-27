Uganda Has Potential to End Maternal Deaths- Oulanyah

In short
According to Oulanyah, if health facilities are supported with sufficient funding and a well-motivated human resource, the country can end unnecessary deaths of mothers and babies in hospitals.
Uganda Has Potential to End Maternal Deaths- Oulanyah27 Oct 2019, 15:59 Comments 101 Views Parliament Health Report
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah inspects a maternal ward at Lalogi Health Centre IV in Omoro district, accompanied by are Omoro Woman MP Catherine Lamwaka and others.
