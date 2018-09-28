In short
Addressing the media on Friday, Dr John Odiri Ogund Omagino, the Executive Director Uganda Heart Institute says that due to the limited funding from government, at least 7000 cases of heart defects in children go untreated.
Uganda Heart Institute Calls for Adequate Funding
In short
