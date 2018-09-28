Pamela Mawanda
18:33

Uganda Heart Institute Calls for Adequate Funding

28 Sep 2018, 18:33 Comments 202 Views Health Report
Dr. John Odiri Ogund Omagino, Executive Director Uganda Heart Institute Pamela Mawanda

Dr. John Odiri Ogund Omagino, Executive Director Uganda Heart Institute Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Addressing the media on Friday, Dr John Odiri Ogund Omagino, the Executive Director Uganda Heart Institute says that due to the limited funding from government, at least 7000 cases of heart defects in children go untreated.

 

Tagged with: world heart day 2018 7000 lack heart treatment in uganda
Mentioned: world heart day celebrations kololo ceremonial uganda heart institute dr. john odiri ogund omagino tax payers week uhi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.