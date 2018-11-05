Pamela Mawanda
19:40

Uganda Heart Institute to Halve Hypertension Treatment

5 Nov 2018, 19:40 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
Dr.Lwabi and Mulure sign the MOU Pamela Mawanda

Dr.Lwabi and Mulure sign the MOU Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Now Ugandans will be able to procure medication to treat and control high and low blood pressure at less than 3,800 Shillings a month. Novartis will provide drugs like Amlodipine, Flutamide and Hydrochlorothiazide, which are used to treat and control low and high blood pressure.

 

Tagged with: high blood pressure uhi to porvide cheap hypertension medicines ugandans to buy high pressure medicines cheaply
Mentioned: novartis corporate social responsibility world health organization surgipharm uganda rwanda kenya novartis access programme uganda heart institute nathan mulure peter lwabi hyrdrochlorothiazide flutamide amlodipine novartis international pharmaceutical company coartem

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.