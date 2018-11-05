In short
Now Ugandans will be able to procure medication to treat and control high and low blood pressure at less than 3,800 Shillings a month. Novartis will provide drugs like Amlodipine, Flutamide and Hydrochlorothiazide, which are used to treat and control low and high blood pressure.
Uganda Heart Institute to Halve Hypertension Treatment
5 Nov 2018
In short
