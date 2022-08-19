Pamela Mawanda
12:36

Uganda Heart Institute to Start Construction of New Home in December

19 Aug 2022, 12:33 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The breakthrough comes after parliament approved a USD 50 million loan (approximately 192 billion) from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and the Saudi Fund for Development. Dr John Omagino, the executive director of the hospital says the loan is long overdue, and with the hospital built, it will save the country USD 75 million that is spent annually to refer Ugandans abroad for treatment

 

Tagged with: Uganda Heart Institute Home

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.