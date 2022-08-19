In short
The breakthrough comes after parliament approved a USD 50 million loan (approximately 192 billion) from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and the Saudi Fund for Development. Dr John Omagino, the executive director of the hospital says the loan is long overdue, and with the hospital built, it will save the country USD 75 million that is spent annually to refer Ugandans abroad for treatment
Uganda Heart Institute to Start Construction of New Home in December
19 Aug 2022
