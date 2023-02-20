In short
Team Captain Isma Mugulusi and John Paul Dembe’s goals helped Coach Jackson Mayanja secure a perfect start in the 12-team tournament where they are participating for the second successive time. Boris Gbenou got the consolation goal for the Central African Republic.
Uganda Hippos Defeat Central African Republic In AFCON U-20 Group Opener
20 Feb 2023
