In short
The Uganda Hippos qualified for the U-20 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 and also retained the CECAFA U-20 Championship title by stopping South Sudan 2-1 in the final.
Uganda Hippos Must Target Qualifying for World Cup - Magogo
Hamid Juma, Captain Isma Mugulusi and Coach Jackson Mayanja hand over the CECAFA trophy to FUFA President Magogo Moses
