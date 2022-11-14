Fahad Muganga
Uganda Hippos Must Target Qualifying for World Cup - Magogo

14 Nov 2022, 17:56 Comments 51 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Hamid Juma, Captain Isma Mugulusi and Coach Jackson Mayanja hand over the CECAFA trophy to FUFA President Magogo Moses

In short
The Uganda Hippos qualified for the U-20 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 and also retained the CECAFA U-20 Championship title by stopping South Sudan 2-1 in the final.

 

