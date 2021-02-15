In short
The win places Uganda Hippos top of Group A ahead of Cameroon who beat hosts Mauritania 1-0 on Sunday. Mauritania are in third place, while Mozambique are bottom. Uganda Hippos will next face Cameroon on Wednesday.
Uganda Hippos Stop Mozambique in AFCON U-20 Opening Tie Top story15 Feb 2021, 19:35 Comments 226 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: UGANDA BEATS MOZAMBIQUE IN U20 AFCON
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.