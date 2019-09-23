In short
The hippos proved too strong for a Djibouti team that was beaten 4-0 by Sudan when Sserwada added his second goal of the afternoon before Second half substitute Isma Mugulusi registered his name on the score sheet. Justine Opiru sent the football fans crazy after he scored the last goal of the game on the 73rd mark.
Uganda Hippos Storm Quarters After Stopping Djibouti 5-1 Top story23 Sep 2019, 19:55 Comments 227 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Misc Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Hippos beat Djibouti 5-1
Mentioned: CECAFA U-20 Justine Opiru Morley Byekwaso Uganda Hippos
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.