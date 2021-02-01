Uganda Hippos Team trimmed to 25 Man Squad Ahead of Afcon

In short
The FUFA Youth Football Development Manager, Bashir Mutyaba told URN that they had decided to participate in the mini-tournament to produce a strong team. “In order to produce very results, we have decided to take part in the mini tournament in Tanzania that will run from 2nd February to 9th February,” Mutyaba told URN.
Uganda Hippos Team trimmed to 25 Man Squad Ahead of Afcon1 Feb 2021, 10:10 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
