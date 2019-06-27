In short
The Agreement, a free trade area among 52 of the 55 African Union nations, was adopted during the 30th ordinary session of the African heads of state in Addis Ababa in January 2018. It brings on the table a market of 1.3 billion people. Literally, it means Africa wants trade where all its countries can trade with each without major restrictions.
Uganda Hopes July Africa Trade Summit Can Address Non-Tariff Barriers27 Jun 2019, 15:03 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: african continental free trade area
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.