Uganda Humbles Burundi in Inter-Parliamentary Games Netball

Central Youth MP, Sarah Babirye Kityo observes whether or not her ball has entered the ring while teammate Kasese Woman MP, Winfred Kiiza waits to rebound the ball in case it has not entered. Parliament photo.

In short

The Ugandan team took charge of all four quarters thanks to a formidable force from a combination of staff and legislators, led by Central Youth MP, Sarah Babirye Kityo in Goal shooting, Kasese Woman MP, Winfred Kiiza in goal attack and Kiryandongo Woman MP, Jalia Bintu in Wing Attack.