Despite the loss, Uganda’s Ismail Wainright produced a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. Arthur Kaluma added 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists while Robinson Opong contributed 16 points and 5 rebounds.
Uganda In 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifier's Second Round Despite Double Loss4 Jul 2022, 09:41 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
