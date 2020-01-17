Uganda in Advanced Stages of Negotiations With DRC in Plunder Case

In short
Byaruhanga says that although the court had asked Uganda and the DRC to settle the matter out of court, DRC proposed 23 billion US Dollars which was too much for Uganda. Uganda has however offered 150 million dollars, though it hasn’t been agreed yet by DRC.
Uganda in Advanced Stages of Negotiations With DRC in Plunder Case17 Jan 2020, 07:51 Comments 243 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 10bn USD plunder case Attorney General DRC Plunder case President Museveni Ugand Congo relations Uganda Peoples Defense Forces international court of justice
Mentioned: International Court of Justice Parliament central african republic northern uganda and drc
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.