Uganda in Talks with UK University to Take Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

In short
The Imperial London College began human trials of their vaccine in June 2020 with a small dose of the vaccine being administered to a volunteer in West London. A total of 50 participants will take part in the trial to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine.
Uganda in Talks with UK University to Take Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials9 Jul 2020, 21:34 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Mentioned: Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI medical research council/uganda virus research institute and london school of hygiene & tropical medicines- mrc/uvri &lshtm
