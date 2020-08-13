Uganda Industrial Research Institute to Establish Park in Tooro

King Oyo at the new UIRI- Facility with its ED Prof- Charles Kwesigwa and other UIRI Staff- Photo by Ashraf Kasirye

In short

The Memorandum was signed on Wednesday afternoon by the Omukama of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV and Professor Charles Kwesiga, the Executive Director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute, at the Namanve Manufacturing and Machining centre.