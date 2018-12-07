Pamela Mawanda
20:28

Uganda Introduces Measles, Rubella Combination Vaccine

7 Dec 2018, 20:28 Comments 186 Views Health Analysis
Dr.Bernard Opar,Program Manager UNEPI Davidson Ndyabahika

Dr.Bernard Opar,Program Manager UNEPI Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Measles can be deadly for children with poor nutrition and a weakened immune system and causes about 430 deaths per day worldwide, mainly in developing countries. On the other hand, Rubella may cause miscarriage, heart problems, deafness and blindness, or severe birth defects known as congenital rubella syndrome,

 

Tagged with: measles rubella measles-rubella combination vaccine dr.bernard opar-program manager unepi
Mentioned: crs uganda national expanded program congenital rubella syndrome

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.