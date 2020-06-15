Uganda Investment Authority Predicts Drastic Decline in Investments

In short
The value of planned FDI projects in 2019/20 financial year was USD 1,184 million with projected growth of 28 per cent. But now, investment is projected to decrease in the Financial Year 2020/21 starting to rebound in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Uganda Investment Authority Predicts Drastic Decline in Investments15 Jun 2020, 07:58 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Investiment Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.