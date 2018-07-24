Kukunda Judith
07:57

Uganda is Incapable of Trying Kwoyelo- Lawyer

24 Jul 2018, 07:56 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Security Report
Lawyer Charles Dalton Opwonya Kukunda Judith

Lawyer Charles Dalton Opwonya Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
A scheduled confirmation hearing that was scheduled to take place on June 11th, 2018 flopped after Kwoyelos lawyer, Charles Dalton Opwonya informed court that the defense team wasnt ready to proceed in the absence of their colleagues, Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng.

 

Tagged with: thomas kwoyelo pretrial of thomas kwoyelo charles dalton opwonya
Mentioned: international crimes division of high court icd international crimes division icd lords resistance army

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.