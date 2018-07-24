In short
A scheduled confirmation hearing that was scheduled to take place on June 11th, 2018 flopped after Kwoyelos lawyer, Charles Dalton Opwonya informed court that the defense team wasnt ready to proceed in the absence of their colleagues, Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng.
Uganda is Incapable of Trying Kwoyelo- Lawyer
