David Rupiny
16:49

Uganda On the Right Democratic Path – Museveni

26 Jan 2018, 16:25 Comments 206 Views Arua, Uganda Election Politics Presidential Race Report
Museveni Inspecting a guard of Honor at Arua David Rupiny

Museveni Inspecting a guard of Honor at Arua Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Museveni said democracy is now ingrained in Ugandans, citing elections of representatives in parliament and district, sub-county and village councils, as well as the election of representatives of special interest groups like the youth, women, army, workers, disabled and elderly.

 

Tagged with: museveni says uganda is the most democratic counrty in the world
Mentioned: liberation day 2018 uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.